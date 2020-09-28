CAIRO — Timothy “Timmy” Mullins, 49, of Cairo died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, as the result of a car accident in Montana.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Cairo, with the Rev. Clarence “Ed” Mullins Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Hayestown Cemetery.

Visitation with the family present will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Rasmussen Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Timmy was born Feb. 13, 1971, in Tanana, Ark., and adopted by Robert and Mildred “Milly” (Jones) Mullins at 4 days old. He was a Native Alaskan and member of the Athabaskan Tribe. The family moved to the Ravenna area and he attended Ravenna schools, graduating in 1989. He then attended Central Community College in Hastings for welding. He began his career as a welding/pipefitter, which took him to many different locations. He also worked at Case New Holland for several years.

On Oct. 13, 2001, Timmy was united in marriage to Christina “Tina” Bykerk at the Methodist Church in Phillips. The couple lived on the family farm near Ravenna until moving to Cairo in 2007.