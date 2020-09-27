 Skip to main content
Timothy Mullins, 49

CAIRO — Timothy “Timmy” Mullins, 49, of Cairo, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, as the result of a car accident in Montana.

Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the First Baptist Church in Cairo. The officiant will be the Rev. Clarence “Ed” Mullins Jr. Burial will follow in the Hayestown Cemetery.

Visitation with the family present will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Apfel Funeral Home is caring for the family.

Online condolences may be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com.

