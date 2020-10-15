AURORA — Todd Petersen, 48, of Aurora passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha after a long battle with his health.

Todd was cremated. Private family inurnment will be at the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul, next to his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family that will be directed for congenital heart defects. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com

Todd William Petersen, the son of Kenneth E. and Shirley J. (Jensen) Petersen, was born at St. Paul on Sept. 29, 1972, and passed away at Omaha on Oct. 13, 2020, at the age of 48.

Todd’s family moved to Aurora when he was 2. He graduated from Aurora High School in 1991 and graduated from Spencer College in Grand Island with a degree in travel and tourism. Todd became disabled at a young age from his congenital heart defect and a very disabling case of rheumatoid arthritis.

He was a huge NASCAR fan. His favorite drivers were Dale Earnhardt Sr. and his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Tonja Petersen-Anderson, and her husband, George, of Pocahontas, Iowa, and their three daughters, Emma, Olivia and Julia, all of Pocahontas, Iowa; and several other family members and friends.