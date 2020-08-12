DANNEBROG — Travis A. Berg, 44 of Dannebrog, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Lincoln.
Celebration of life services will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Family will greet friends an hour before service time. Livestream will be available at All Faiths Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
In accordance with CDC restrictions, face masks are required.
Travis was born Oct. 2, 1975, in Grand Island the son of Donald and Shirley (Schuette) Berg. He received his education in Chapman and graduated from Central City High School in 1994. He was an over-the-road truck driver. Travis was a jack-of-all-trades, loved working on projects, and enjoyed target shooting.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Cody Berg; daughter, Savannah Berg; mother and stepfather, Shirley and Bill Freeman; father, Donald Berg; brothers and their spouses, Brad Berg, Calvin and Joanna Berg and Steven and Courtney Berg; nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents.