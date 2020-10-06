SHELTON — Vaughn Bombeck, 83, of Shelton, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the family cabin on the Platte River.

Private family services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Memorials are suggested to the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Vaughn G. Bombeck was born April 12, 1937, in Hastings to Cortland and Melvina “Tootie” (Gearhart) Bombeck. Vaughn grew up in Denman on the family farm. He received his education from Shelton High School, graduating with the class of 1954. Vaughn was united in marriage to Sandra Lowenstein on May 1, 1956, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. To this union four children were blessed. Vaughn worked for Woodman’s Irrigation for several years before he began to farm on the family farm north of Shelton.