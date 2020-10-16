Verla Goodman, 96

NORFOLK — Verla M. Goodman, 96, of Norfolk passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Ed Felgate will officiate.

Visitation with family will be one hour prior to service at the chapel. Inurnment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in St. Edward. Face masks are required for the service. The service will be livestreamed on the Home for Funerals Facebook page. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

Verla May was born June 25, 1924, in Askov, Minn., to Lawrence and Gertrude (Johnson) Thompsen. In 1941, she graduated from high school in Hamburg, Iowa. After high school, she moved to California and worked in the shipyards in San Francisco. Eventually, she moved back to St. Edward and worked at the hospital in Albion and Ainsworth. In 1966, she moved to Grand Island, where Verla worked at the Grand Island Vet Clinic for over 17 years and also worked fulltime for Skagway.

On April 23, 1948, Verla married Lawrence L. Goodman in Clarks. The couple was blessed with two children: Janet and Dan.