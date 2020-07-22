CEDAR RAPIDS — Verla M. Zentner, 93, of Cedar Rapids passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at home.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, with the Rev. Vern Olson officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery at Cedar Rapids.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Social distancing and current COVID-19 DHM’s effective will be followed at both the visitation and Mass.
Levander Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
Verla Mae Zentner, daughter of Howard M. and Irene (Legler) Keith, was born Jan. 25, 1927, at Fullerton. She attended school in Fullerton and graduated from Fullerton High School in 1943. Verla worked at the phone office, the Fullerton Creamery and later moved to Grand Island, where she worked at Beckstead’s Department Store.
On May 29, 1954, Verla was united in marriage to John “Coog” Zentner at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. The couple lived in Omaha briefly before returning to live in Cedar Rapids. Verla worked as a housewife and homemaker, as well as a pilot car operator for Coog when he delivered mobile homes to different states. She has resided in the same home for 65 years.
Verla was a member of the United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids. She was also a member of the Art Guild and following her retirement, served as the Community Development Coordinator. Verla enjoyed taking pictures, painting, bowling, traveling with Coog and spending time with her grandchildren.
Verla is survived by seven children, Dan (Kerri), Dar (Linda), all of Cedar Rapids, Doug (Tana) of Cairo, Julie Zentner and Marie Zentner, both of Cedar Rapids, Maura (Ed) Allen of St. Paul, and Sue (Lynn) Wiegert of Grand Island; 19 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Lowell (Nina) Keith of Fullerton; a sister, Delores (Carroll) Luedtke of Grand Island; sisters-in-law, Betty Schuele of Denver, Colo., and Margarette Kment of Omaha; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Mark; infant son, Michael Timothy; parents-in-law, Antone and Mary; sisters, Lorraine Frederick, Lois Ruff and Thelma Zabka; and brothers, Howard and Lyle Keith.