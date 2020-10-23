Vernon Browitt, 87

YORK — Vernon Lee Browitt, 87, of York died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in York.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at the New Heights Assembly Church in York, with the Rev. Jim Garfield officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Greenwood Cemetery at York. Vern’s service will be webcast live on New Heights Assembly’s Facebook page.

Visitation is scheduled from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday at the mortuary. COVID-19 funeral guidelines will be implemented with spaced seating and masks encouraged. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

He was born Oct. 5, 1933, in rural McCool Junction to Elmer J. and Clara Mae (Collingham) Browitt. Vernon served his country in the United States Army from 1955-57. Vernon was united in marriage to Gloria Shay. He worked for the United States Post Office in San Francisco and in York for 42 1/2 years. Vernon faithfully served the churches he attended, most recently as a member of New Heights Assembly in York. Vernon enjoyed playing games and cards, riding motorcycles and helping others.