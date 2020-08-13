ORD — Victor H. Plugge, 73, of Ord passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at the CHI Good Samaritan Health System in Kearney.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at the Ord City Cemetery. The Rev. Kyle Campise will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Ord City Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by Ord VFW Post 7029 and American Legion Post 38. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family’s choice for future designation. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Victor Herbert Plugge was born in Spalding on Nov. 7, 1946, the third of seven children, to Emil and Josephine (Stromer) Plugge. He grew up in Bartlett, where he attended school, graduating at the age of 17 from Wheeler County School.
In 1965, Vic was drafted into the United States Marine Corps and served in Vietnam. Following two years of service he returned to Bartlett after his discharge. Vic began working with his good friend, Sonny Buhlmann, doing ranching and carpentry. Vic and Sonny shared the love of rodeo; traveling and competing in bull riding across the state.
On Aug. 16, 1968, Vic was united in marriage in Omaha to Marsha Diane Nelson of Ord. The couple moved to Ord in 1970, when Vic began working at Sack Lumber, building many houses at West Ord Acres and Westridge Drive. Vic worked on the Calamus Dam Project from the beginning to the end, and then followed Fredrick Company to Colorado, Utah and California on similar projects. Upon returning to Ord, Vic continued to work on the construction of the ethanol plant and retired from construction in 2005. He then began a much-loved life of helping his son, Sonny, on a cow/calf operation in Burke, S.D. Vic was working there and helping at the ranch until his recent illness.
Vic’s passion was ranching and he enjoyed watching his two grandchildren play sports.
Survivors include his wife, Marsha, of Ord; a son, Sonny Plugge (Stacey Genzlinger) of Burke, S.D.; a daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Rich McKenney of Ord; two grandchildren, Sydney (Kamron) Dawe and Reggie McKenney; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Roy and Lu Plugge and Jess and Connie Plugge; and a brother-in-law, Dave Hoerle, all of Bartlett.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Wayne and Bill Plugge; and two sisters, Gladys McConnell and Martha Hoerle.