Viola ‘Vi’ Luce, 80

KEARNEY — Viola “Vi” Sharon Luce, 80, of Kearney, passed into the loving arms of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 30, 2020.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasanton. Pastor Dean Hanson will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery southeast of Pleasanton.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church. Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.rasmussenfh.com.

Vi was born to Ira F. Hunt and Rixtie (DeRiese) Hunt on July 20, 1940, in Franklin County. She attended grade school in Edison and Franklin County, graduating high school in Oxford.

Viola married Clyde Luce on July 16, 1958. She went on to have five children, Jody, Julie, Jeffrey, Jane and Jason.

Viola was a woman ahead of her time. She believed and lived a life centered around her faith, which brought her an understanding to achieve peace with our Lord Jesus Christ, one must have spiritual, emotional, physical and mental health. Vi achieved this walking around the section, researching and eating foods that nourished the mind, soul and body; she also spent time in scripture reading the Bible at her kitchen table.