Violet ‘Vi’ Walth, 91

Violet “Vi” M. Walth entered into eternal rest Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Village in Grand Island, at the age of 91.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island. Pastor Bill Pavuk will be officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in Aberdeen, S.D.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home in St. Paul.

Violet was born July 29, 1929, to Louis and Lydia (Dockter) Graf in Aberdeen, S.D.

In 1947, Vi graduated from high school in Aberdeen and met Elton Walth at a Lutheran youth gathering. Elton and Vi were united in marriage Aug. 14, 1949, in Aberdeen.

Following Elton’s ordination to the ministry in the Lutheran church, Vi was a vital part of his ministry, serving parishes in Donnelly, Minn; Ramona, S.D; Denver; St. Paul; and Geneva. Following their retirement to Grand Island in 1991, Elton and Vi became active members of St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island. They also became a clergy presenting couple for Lutheran Marriage Encounter and led LME weekends from Canada to Texas and from California to New York, touching the lives of over 1,600 couples between 1981 and 1999.