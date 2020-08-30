Virgil Benson, 85

Virgil J. Benson, 85, passed away peacefully and expectedly at Tiffany Square in Grand Island on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, due to progressive congestive heart failure. He longed for heaven and was ready for his soul’s rest in the Presence of his Savior and Lord.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, under the tent behind Grand Island Evangelical Church ,with a brief memorial service at 7. To honor Virgil’s wishes, cremation was chosen. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Virgil was born Feb. 21, 1935, to Rudy and Helen Benson in Rush City, Minn. He graduated in 1953 from West High School in Minneapolis and served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. He married Dorothy Bergsten on July 12, 1957. To this union were born two children, Eric and Marlys, and the family lived in Minnesota until they moved in 1966 to make their home in Central Nebraska. Virgil worked as a line foreman for the Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant and as a warehouse foreman for Grand Island’s Wheelers Farm and Home. He was the business manager for Nebraska Christian Schools, and he managed Daylight Donuts in Central City. Virgil enjoyed driving motor coach for many years and drove for Arrow Stage Lines of Grand Island, which included driving tours with his wife, Dorothy, as tour guide. After Dorothy passed away in 1992, Virgil resided in Grand Island. He married Carolyn Outson in 1995.
Virgil was always ready with a smile, a quick and often funny response, and a cup of coffee. He enjoyed music, especially the hymns of old and gospel music — particularly a good men’s gospel quartet. Baking was a favorite hobby, and his cinnamon rolls were fantastic! He loved making conversation with anyone, and one would always feel just a little better about life after having spent time with him. He faithfully attended church and enjoyed the fellowship of Sunday School classes, and found laughter and friendship for several years with the local Weight Watchers group in Grand Island. Virgil cherished his relationship with his Savior and with his family.
Virgil is survived by his son, Eric (Jeanette), of Grand Island and daughter, Marlys (Randy) Gookin, of Elk Grove, Calif. Also left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren, Rachel (Liam) Thomson, Levi (Jaime) Benson and their daughter, Zahara, and Hannah Benson; Stephanie Grubbs and her daughter Brooklyn, Emily Johnson, and Jonathan (Sarah) Gookin and their son, Timothy; Virgil’s brother, Lowell and friend Eloise Graham; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Others left to cherish his memory are Virgil’s stepgranddaughter, Kelly Erin Outson; stepgrandson, Derek Outson; stepson, Mark (Chantal) Outson of Meriden, Kan.; stepgranddaughters, Aurelie (Cody) Mock and their children, Eva and Moriah, Michelle (Steven) Alvord and their children, Cian and Zain, and Noelle Outson; stepdaughter, Kathy (Jake Reiland) Sauser of Lomira, Wis.; and stepgranddaughters, Jamie (Sam) Giessen and Taylor Sauser.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, and his wife, Carolyn; stepson, Kelly; and brother, Robert Fagerholm.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International in remembrance of Virgil’s involvement with the organization. Contributions may be made directly to the organization at sendtheword.org as well as through a Gideon member.
