Virginia Pokorski, 78

Virginia A. Pokorski, 78, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center–Bergan Mercy in Omaha.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Paplin. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Paplin.

Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church, with a 7 p.m. Rosary.

Memorials are suggested to “Friends of Paplin” or to the family for later designation.

Social distancing and face masks will be required for both the visitation and Mass. Peters Funeral Home of Loup City is assisting the family.

Virginia was born May 25, 1942, at Loup City, the daughter of Edward A. “Fritz” and Anna H. (Eurek) Shotkoski.

Virginia grew up on a farm south of Arcadia, attended rural schools and graduated from Loup City High School in 1960. She then attended St. Francis School of Nursing in Grand Island and was a 1965 graduate of Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart Nursing School in Omaha.