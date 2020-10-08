Virginia Pokorski, 78

Virginia A. Pokorski, 78, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center — Bergan Mercy in Omaha.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Paplin. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery at Paplin.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church, with a Rosary at 7. Peters Funeral Home in Loup City is assisting the family.

More details will appear later.