Virginia Rae Gustin Semm, 87, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Grand Island.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at All Faiths Funeral Home, with celebration of life service following at 2 p.m. Grandson Tory Semm will be officiating. Facial coverings are required as we are trying to protect those most vulnerable, and the service will be livestreamed on the All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend.
Virginia was born Dec. 27, 1932, in Grand Island to Virgil and Inez (Bobo) Gustin. She attended Grand Island Public Schools. Virginia married James Emmett Semm on Jan. 28, 1950.
Virginia held various jobs throughout the years, most notably 15 years at the Hallmark store and eight years caring for children at the YWCA. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church.
In her spare time, Virginia enjoyed watching movies, reading books, doing puzzles and painting or sketching. Virginia was the happiest when she was spending time with her family. Virginia loved her family dearly, and made many treasured friends throughout her life, especially her Hallmark sisters.
Virginia is survived by her children and their spouses, Michael and Linda Semm and Julie and Douglas Emery; grandchildren and their spouses, Tory and Tammy Semm, Nicki and Lucas Mowrey, Cody and Tara Semm, Scott and Alyssa Emery and Sean Emery; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, aunts and uncles.
Memorials will be determined by family at a later date.
Husker attire or casual dress is requested.
