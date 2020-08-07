AURORA — Vivian Illeen Alberts, 94, of Aurora passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Memorial Community Care in Aurora.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the United Methodist Church in Aurora. Pastor Michelle Reed will officiate. Interment will be in the Aurora Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. Current CDC guidelines will be followed. Face masks are required.
Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
