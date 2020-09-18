Walter Dubas Jr., 79

FULLERTON — Walter Dominic Dubas Jr., 79, of Fullerton passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Fullerton.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton, with the Rev. David Fulton officiating. Inurnment will follow in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton, with military honors by Fullerton American Legion Post 151 and U.S. Army Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., with a 6 p.m. vigil service Sunday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Masks are recommended for the visitation and funeral service.
Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
