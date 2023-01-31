Walter Larson, 67
SPRINGVIEW — Walter Wayne Larson passed away on Jan. 20, 2023, at the Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth at the age of 67 years, one month and three days.
Walter Wayne Larson was born Dec. 17, 1955, in Bassett to George H. and Opal I. (Taylor) Larson. Walter grew up in Springview, Nebraska graduating from Keya Paha High School in 1973. He married Vicki L. Wantz on April 13, 1974, in Johnstown. On March 2, 1975, they were blessed with twins, Michael and Michele. They lived on the family ranch and worked for his parents milking cows. In March of 1982, they bought the Ponderosa Bar and Grill and ran it until June of 1992. Walter started driving truck for Louis Monroe in 1983. He drove for him a few years, and then bought Louis out. He started Larson Trucking and had it almost 30 years until his diabetes got too bad and he had to quit. He then worked for Heerten Farms and Ferguson Feedlot when he was able to. Walter liked trapshooting, hunting and going to the Turbine Mart to visit people. He loved spending time with his family. His favorite thing was riding the lawnmower while walking his dog Skip around town visiting people.
Walter is survived by his wife, Vicki of Springview; daughter, Michele (Greg) Carter of Wood River; three grandsons, Clayton Larson and Braden and Reece Carter; three brothers, Jim (Marie) Larson of Springview, Terry of St. Libory, and Lloyd (Betty) Larson of Newport; two sisters, Dorothy Larson of Springview and Lois Troy of Lincoln; one sister-in-law, Carol Larson of Ainsworth; along with 13 nieces, eight nephews and many more great nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents, George and Opal Larson; son, Michael Wayne Larson; four brothers, George Larson and his wives, Sharon and Virginia, Darold Larson, Norman and his wife, Sharon, and Albert Larson; another sister-in-law, Sharon Larson; one brother-in-law, Pete Troy; a nephew, Curt Larson; great-nephew, Cody McCullough and a great-niece, Ellery Lyn Troy.