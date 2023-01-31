Walter Larson

Walter Wayne Larson was born Dec. 17, 1955, in Bassett to George H. and Opal I. (Taylor) Larson. Walter grew up in Springview, Nebraska graduating from Keya Paha High School in 1973. He married Vicki L. Wantz on April 13, 1974, in Johnstown. On March 2, 1975, they were blessed with twins, Michael and Michele. They lived on the family ranch and worked for his parents milking cows. In March of 1982, they bought the Ponderosa Bar and Grill and ran it until June of 1992. Walter started driving truck for Louis Monroe in 1983. He drove for him a few years, and then bought Louis out. He started Larson Trucking and had it almost 30 years until his diabetes got too bad and he had to quit. He then worked for Heerten Farms and Ferguson Feedlot when he was able to. Walter liked trapshooting, hunting and going to the Turbine Mart to visit people. He loved spending time with his family. His favorite thing was riding the lawnmower while walking his dog Skip around town visiting people.