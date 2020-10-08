Wanda Klimek, 91

LOUP CITY — Wanda M. Klimek, 91, of Loup City died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Rose Lane Home, surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. Celebrating the Mass will be the Rev. Richard Piontkowski. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery at Loup City.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church, with a Rosary at 7. Memorials are suggested to the Loup City Ambulance, St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church or donor’s choice.

All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be followed. The family asks that everyone attending the Rosary or Mass wear a face mask or face covering in order to keep everyone safe. The Rosary and Mass will be livestreamed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. You can sign Wanda’s guestbook at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.