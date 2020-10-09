Wanda Klimek, 91

LOUP CITY — Wanda M. Klimek, 91, of Loup City died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Rose Lane Home surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. Celebrating the Mass will be the Rev. Richard Piontkowski. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at the church, with a 7 p.m. rosary at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Loup City Ambulance, St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church or donor’s choice. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be followed. The family asks that everyone attending the rosary or Mass wear a face mask or face covering in order to keep everyone safe. The rosary and Mass will be livestreamed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. You can sign Wanda’s guestbook at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.
Wanda Mae (Janulewicz) Klimek was born May 1, 1929, at the family farm east of Litchfield, to Floyd and Helen (Kwiatkowski) Janulewicz, the seventh of eight children. She received her education at Wiggle Creek High School, south of Loup City, and graduated in 1946. On Jan. 28, 1947, she married her school sweetheart, Clarence L. (Bob) Klimek, at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church. The couple made their home south of Loup City in the Wiggle Creek valley, where they raised their four children.
Wanda was first a wife, second a mother and third a farmer. She was a farmer, not just a farmer’s wife. Wanda worked side-by-side with Bob on the farm and operated the finances all their farming and ranching life. Wanda never retired and she was proud to tell that, even after moving into Rose Lane Home full-time.
Wanda was very active with all facets of St. Josaphat’s. She was an honorary member of the Rosary Solidarity and Circle 1. In her early years, she was a leader for the Wiggle Creek 4-H club, helping her sons and neighbors. Wanda loved raising flower gardens with her passion being for pansies and roses. She loved Bob fiercely and often remarked that even though she was the fastest kid in school, she slowed down long enough to let Bob catch her. She organized many Wiggle Creek reunions through the years and was very proud of that honor.
She fed many hired men over the years and could make meals for dozens at a moment’s notice. She deeply loved her grandchildren and gave each one a special nickname.
Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Ronald of Loup City, David (Nancy) of Grand Island, William “Bill” (Stacey) of Burwell; and daughter, Beverly Klimek, of Harveyville, Kan.; nine grandchildren, Edward (Hollie) Klimek of Grand Island, Lynn (Ryan) Fitzgerald of Lincoln, Kristin Klimek of Goshen, Ind., Ryan (Tina) Klimek of Burwell, Allison Klimek of Springfield, Tara (special friend, Eric Summerlin) Klimek of Hondo, Texas, Jordan (Rachel) Klimek of Washington, D.C., Keaton (special friend, Kenzie Burnham) Klimek of Kearney, and Katherine Greenwald of Harveyville, Kan.; five great-granddaughters; and three great-grandsons; sister, Eloise Riley of Morrison, Colo.; and many special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Clarence (Bob) Klimek, on Feb. 28, 2018; her parents; siblings, Raymond, Barbara, Paul, Cash, Leo and their spouses; infant brother, Sylvester; brother-in-law, Richard Riley; and beloved granddaughter, Dusty Dawn Klimek.
