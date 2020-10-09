Wanda Klimek, 91

Wanda was first a wife, second a mother and third a farmer. She was a farmer, not just a farmer’s wife. Wanda worked side-by-side with Bob on the farm and operated the finances all their farming and ranching life. Wanda never retired and she was proud to tell that, even after moving into Rose Lane Home full-time.

Wanda was very active with all facets of St. Josaphat’s. She was an honorary member of the Rosary Solidarity and Circle 1. In her early years, she was a leader for the Wiggle Creek 4-H club, helping her sons and neighbors. Wanda loved raising flower gardens with her passion being for pansies and roses. She loved Bob fiercely and often remarked that even though she was the fastest kid in school, she slowed down long enough to let Bob catch her. She organized many Wiggle Creek reunions through the years and was very proud of that honor.

She fed many hired men over the years and could make meals for dozens at a moment’s notice. She deeply loved her grandchildren and gave each one a special nickname.