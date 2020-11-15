Wayne Schuller, 83

CENTRAL CITY — Wayne L. Schuller, 83, of Central City. died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Azria Health Broadwell in Grand Island.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, with the Rev. David Fulton officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church with a rosary at 7 p.m.

Burial of ashes will be in the Central City Cemetery.

Wayne was born Oct. 21, 1937, in Grand Island to Albert and Leona (Schimmer) Schuller. He grew up in Grand Island and attended District 74 Grade School and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1954. After graduation, he worked for Grand Island Elevator and Third City Livestock Sale Barn.

On May 7, 1957, he was united in marriage to Margaret Jansen in St. Libory. They made their home farming north of Grand Island. In 1960, they moved to St. Libory when he started hauling milk for Farmers Union Co-op in Worms. He then began working for Redman Trailer Factory in Grand Island, later at Bill’s Volume Sales in 1969, and retired in 2002. After retirement, he worked part time for the city of Central City for a year.