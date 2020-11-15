Wayne Schuller, 83

CENTRAL CITY — Wayne L. Schuller, 83, of Central City. died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Azria Health Broadwell in Grand Island.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, with the Rev. David Fulton officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church with a rosary at 7 p.m.
Burial of ashes will be in the Central City Cemetery.
Wayne was born Oct. 21, 1937, in Grand Island to Albert and Leona (Schimmer) Schuller. He grew up in Grand Island and attended District 74 Grade School and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1954. After graduation, he worked for Grand Island Elevator and Third City Livestock Sale Barn.
On May 7, 1957, he was united in marriage to Margaret Jansen in St. Libory. They made their home farming north of Grand Island. In 1960, they moved to St. Libory when he started hauling milk for Farmers Union Co-op in Worms. He then began working for Redman Trailer Factory in Grand Island, later at Bill’s Volume Sales in 1969, and retired in 2002. After retirement, he worked part time for the city of Central City for a year.
Wayne enjoyed playing baseball as well as coaching American Legion baseball and girls softball for eight years. He also coached Special Olympics for a number of years to be there for his daughter, Patricia. He loved spending time with his children and following his grandchildren’s activities. He also enjoyed watching the Cornhuskers and Green Bay Packers.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret, of Central City; his children and their spouses, Kevin and Teri Schuller of Columbus, Linda and Terry Harlow of York, Jim and Melody Schuller of Central City, Patricia “Dish” Schuller of Central City, Mike and Tricia Schuller of Central City, and Lisa and Gary Maresh of Central City; 20 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren (and one on the way); two sisters, Dorene Groesnick and Delores Grudzinski of Wisconsin; a brother, Gary Schuller, of Grand Island; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Jansen, of Grand Island.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Steve Schuller; and two brothers-in-law, LeRoy Grosenick and Edwin Grudzinski.
