GAYLORD, Kan. — Wendell (Windy) Leon Felsburg, 78, passed away July 18, 2020, at Parkview Care Center in Osborne, Kan.
Celebration of Life services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, at the Simmons-Rentschler Mortuary in Smith Center, Kan. Burial with full military honors in the Gaylord Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at Simmons-Rentschler Mortuary in Smith Center.
The family requests memorial contributions be given to DAV and/or American Legion Riders and sent in care of the mortuary.
Arrangements are entrusted to Simmons-Rentschler Mortuary of Smith Center, Kan.; www.simmons-rentschler.com.
Wendell was born Oct. 2, 1941, to Walter and Norma (Franklin) Felsburg of Gaylord, Kan.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Felsburg of Gaylord; a sister and brother-in-law,, Martha and Bill Watkins of Cummings, Ga.; a brother and sister-in-law, Keith and Esmerelda Felsburg of Lake Elsinore, Calif.; three daughters and two sons-in-law, NormaJean Felsburg of Norton, Kan.,
Loretta and Danny Standley of Wichita, Kan., and Wendy and Shawn Luman of Hutchinson, Kan.; his grandchildren, SkyeAnne (Tyson) Kline, William (Jessica) Felsburg, Cassandra, Jared, Jonah, Micah and Nathaniel Standley, and Ryan Luman; four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Wendell was preceded in death by his parents, and his youngest brother, David Felsburg.