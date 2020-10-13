Wendell Ita, 86

COLUMBUS — Wendell J. Ita, 86, of Columbus died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Federated Church, with the Rev. Dr. Edward Yang and Pastor Mariano Menendez officiating and military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. Interment will be at a later date at the Omaha National Cemetery.

Visitation with family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Gass Haney Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the church, with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Masks are required and all CDC guidelines will be followed.

Wendell was born Sept. 1, 1934, in Fullerton to Harry and Clareta (Peck) Ita. He graduated from Scotia Consolidated High School in 1953. On June 26, 1954, Wendell married Elsie Morrow in Scotia. They moved to Columbus in 1956, and shortly thereafter Wendell was drafted into the U.S. Army on Sept. 12, 1956. He served in Germany and was honorably discharged on Sept. 11, 1958. They returned to Columbus and Wendell went to work at Loup Public Power Company. He worked at the Power House as a chief operator and retired in 1995. Wendell loved to spend time with his family and also enjoyed traveling with them.