HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Wendy Sue Bunde, 46, of Huntingdon, Tenn., passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at home.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until time of service. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Memorials are suggested to the family. Following CDC guidelines, face masks are required.
Wendy was born Feb. 14, 1974, in Grand Island to the late Donald Dean and Beverly Joan (Martin) Ostrander.
Wendy was the manager of the Shell Service Station in Huntingdon, Tenn. On April 14, 1993, Wendy Ostrander was united in marriage to Cory Bunde.
Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Cory; daughter, Misty Bunde (Mike Baxa) of Firth; two sons, Michael Bunde of Columbus and Christopher Bunde of Lincoln; granddaughter, Maya Baxa of Firth; sisters, Becky (Mark) Otto of Phillips, Donna (Tad) Larsen of Grand Island and Kathy Ruger (Vern Carlson) of Bellevue; brothers, Bill Ostrander and Doug (Barb) Ostrander of Grand Island; mother-in-law, Becky Blattner of Monroe; brothers-in-law, Jeff (Marci) Bunde and Brian Blattner of Columbus; sister-in-law, Kylie Williams of Columbus; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Roger Ostrander.