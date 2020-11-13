 Skip to main content
Wilda Paustian, 96

Wilda E. Paustian, 96, of Grand Island died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Tiffany Square Care Center.

Private family service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Her son-in-law, Michael Bremer, will officiate. Livestreaming of the service will be available at All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.

More details will appear later.

