Wilda Paustian, 96

Wilda E. Paustian, 96, of Grand Island died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Tiffany Square Care Center.
Private family service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Her son-in-law, Michael Bremer, will officiate. Livestreaming of the service will be available at All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.
More details will appear later.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.