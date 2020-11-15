Wilda Paustian, 96

Wilda E. Paustian, 96, of Grand Island. died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Tiffany Square Care Center.

Private family services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Her son-in-law Michael Bremer will officiate. Livestreaming of the service will be available at All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.

Wilda was born March 18, 1924, at Callaway, the daughter of John and Hilda (Huenefeld) Pearce. She was raised and received her education in Callaway. Following high school, she attended Lincoln School of Commerce business college. On June 8, 1952, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Paustian.

Wilda was a homemaker but considered herself as “the Lady of the Grand Island Cemetery,” helping people find graves and cemetery information for 43 years. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo.

Her husband, Kenneth, passed in 1982.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children and spouses, Steve and Cindy Paustian of St. Paul, Gerre and Jim Kurtenbach of Grand Island, Judy and Mike Bremer of Cairo and Carol and Dave Kowalke of Scottsdale, Ariz.; two grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren, two great-grandchildren and three stepgreat-grandchildren.