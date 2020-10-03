WOOD RIVER — William “Bill” Packer, 84, of Wood River, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.
WOOD RIVER — William "Bill" Packer, 84, of Wood River, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.
