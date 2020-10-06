WOOD RIVER — William “Bill” Packer, 85, formerly of Wood River, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.

William M. Packer was born May 17, 1935, at Grand Island to Perly H. and Laurel E. (Minor) Packer.

Bill grew up and attended school in Wood River, graduating from Wood River High School in 1951. He attended Grand Island Business School.

He married Roma Jean Grim on May 19, 1954, at Grand Island. The couple made their home in Wood River.

His passion for farming and ranching led to a career for Bill. He left a legacy behind that entails hard work and perseverance. Bill truly enjoyed working with his cattle and could never get enough of riding horses throughout his time on earth.

He was active in the Masonic Lodge for more than 50 years and ultimately held the title of Master Mason. He was also a lifelong member of the Liederkranz and the Saddle Club in Grand Island.

Survivors include his five children, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jean; and two brothers-in-law, Gerald and Gaylord Grim.

