SCOTTSBLUFF — William “Bill” Rauert, 85, passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Scottsbluff, surrounded by his loving family.
Services are planned for Oct. 10 at Kimball Baptist Fellowship Church in Kimball, with Pastor Dennis Payton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Regional West Hospice in Scottsbluff in memory of William Rauert.
Bill was born Oct. 2, 1934, to Art and Esther Rauert in Grand Island. He attended elementary and middle school at a small country school before attending and graduating from Grand Island Senior High School. He went on to earn an undergraduate and master’s degree in science education at Kearney State College.
Bill met his wife, Jean L. George of Sidney, while in college at Kearney State. They were married on Oct. 27, 1957, and had four children.
Bill taught wood shop and coached in Broadwater and Kimball for 14 years before starting his own carpentry contract business in Kimball. He had a love for raising animals of many different species, including a bear named Katie, bobcats, deer, elk, chickens, ducks, geese, pheasants and many more.
Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jean; their children, Liesa Elwood, Michael Rauert and his wife, Stephanie, Rebecca Morris and her husband, Dallas, and Jeanine Bussinger and her husband, Rodney; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; his mother, Esther Rosacker, who is 105 years young; sisters, Jane Rickert and her husband, Marvin, and Judy Lambert and her husband, Galen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Art Rauert, and his grandparents.
