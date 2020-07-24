CENTRAL CITY — William P. “Phil” Andersen, 79, of Central City died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Kearney.
Private funeral services will be held at Heartland Evangelical Free Church in Central City. A public graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m. on Monday at the Central City Cemetery. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery in Central City. It is requested that those attending the graveside service would please wear a mask.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
William Philip “Phil” was born May 26, 1941, in Broken Bow to Elmer and Lona (Hodge) Andersen. He grew up in Marquette, graduating from Marquette High School in 1958. Phil enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving from 1958 until 1962. He married Sharon Kay “Sherrie” Mosher in Wichita, Kan., in 1960. Phil worked for Wortman’s in Aurora before working at New Holland in Grand Island where he would remain for 30 years. He then worked part-time for NPPD as a meter reader.
On May 4, 2012, Phil married Norma Jane (Keller) Smith.
Phil attended the Heartland Evangelical Free Church, he was a member of the Lions Club, the Masonic Lodge, was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus, and he served as Mayor of Marquette for 20 years.
Phil enjoyed woodworking and working on his lawn, which he kept immaculate. He loved classic cars and received many trophies from the classic car shows he attended
He is survived by his wife, Norma of Central City; his children, Bud (Michelle) Andersen of Amarillo, Texas, Annette (Tim) Meyers of Merriam, Kan., Joe (Tamara Lawter) Andersen of Kearney and Penny (Tommy) Guglielmo of Tulsa, Okla.; his brother, Gene (Rhonda) Andersen of LaVista; 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Phil was preceded in death by his wife, Sherrie; his parents; and his brother, Leo Andersen.