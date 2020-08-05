RAVENNA — Wilma G. Barton, 102, of Ravenna was called home to the Lord on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She passed away peacefully from natural causes.
Celebration of Life Memorial Graveside Services will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna. Pastor Dean Hanson will officiate.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed.
Wilma was the firstborn child to Frank and Anna (Paulson) Seifert on June 16, 1918, on her grandfather, Julius Seifert Sr.’s farm northwest of Pleasanton. She attended elementary schools at Prairie Bell, Sweetwater and Poole. She graduated from the 10th grade at Poole and 12th grade at Ravenna with the class of 1937. As a youth she played softball and was a 4-H member. 4-H is where she learned to cook, bake and sew with her mother’s help. She also took normal training and student taught. After graduation she worked for a couple in Loup City and stayed with them to take care of their two children. She then moved back to Ravenna to work at Omaha Cold Storage (now Henningsen Foods) candling eggs.
On June 9, 1939, Wilma married Willis “Mike” Barton in Ord in an unusual wedding on the stage in the Hugo Show tent. Mike was stage manager for the Hugos and they were on tour for the summer before making their home in Ravenna. They were blessed with 43 years of marriage before Mike’s passing in 1983. To this union two girls, Carolyn and Connie, were born to complete their family.
Wilma was baptized and confirmed at the Ravenna United Methodist Church and was a devoted member. She was active in the church, where she helped with Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and as a member that held various offices of the United Methodist Women. She was also the custodian for over 20 years.
Wilma was a charter member of the VFW Auxiliary and was a member for 73 years, holding many offices along with being District President and a volunteer at the Veterans Hospital. When her girls were in Brownies and Girl Scouts she was a leader. She was a Grey Lady at the Good Samaritan Center for 10 years, with hospice for 15 years, Red Cross Bloodmobile for 25 years, election board for 20 years and a member of the Nifty Uniques Extension Club. She also worked for Linden’s Variety Store and Gambles. In 1960, Mike and Wilma purchased the West Hotel and owned it for 15 years before their retirement. At the time they were also managers for the IML railroad units.
Wilma was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She was a gentle and loving woman who was known for her hugs, sweet smile, caring ways and her “red pickles.” She was a super “Granny.” She loved to work in the garden, flower beds, embroidery, quilting, crafting, reading and baking. Mike and Wilma also loved to square dance.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Connie McKeon of Ravenna; grandchildren, Kenny Gascoigne, Brian Gascoigne and Tim McKeon, all of Ravenna, Roger Gascoigne of Weston, Mo., Greg Gascoigne of Hawaii, Rick McKeon of Gibbon, Dan McKeon of Odessa, and Teresa Kay McKeon-Hendrickson of Kearney; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; daughter, Carolyn Gascoigne; sons-in-law, Leonard “Hop” McKeon and Jerry Gascoigne; her parents; brothers, Erwin Seifert and Leonard Seifert; and sisters, Letha Seery, LaJune Anderson and Darlene Rasmussen.
Wilma was always a servant for the Lord, Family, Friends and her community. Memorials are suggested to the VFW Auxiliary or the United Methodist Church.