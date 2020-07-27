Wilma J. Morton, 95, of Grand Island, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Country House in Grand Island. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church with Reverend Kelly Karges officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Wilma Joyce was born Jan. 26, 1925, in Phillips to William LeRoy and Pearl Mae (Johnson) Harrison. She grew up in the Grand Island area, and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1943.
On Nov. 9, 1954, Wilma was united in marriage to Raymond H. Obermeier. The couple farmed near Aurora, and Wilma also worked in the office at the Grand Island Clinic. Raymond died on Dec. 6, 1974. Wilma married Willard L. Morton on Oct. 24, 1986, and the couple lived in Grand Island. Willard died March 14, 2007.
Wilma was an active member of the Trinity United Methodist Church until her health declined. She enjoyed bowling and crossword puzzles.
Survivors include: her sister, Winifred L. Swanson, of North Platte: and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Raymond and Willard; brother and his spouse, Philip and Donna Harrison; brother-in-law, Clemens “Teeno” Swanson; and nephew, Jim Harrison.