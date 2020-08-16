Wilma M. Zahm, 83, of Grand Island, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln with her family at her side.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The Rev. James R. Golka will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery. CDC recommended guidelines will be followed, masks are required.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Wilma’s obituary.
More details will appear later.
