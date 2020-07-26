Wilma J. Morton, 95, of Grand Island died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Country House in Grand Island.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Trinity United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Kelly Karges officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
