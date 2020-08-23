Wilma Zahm, 83

Wilma M. Zahm, 83, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln, with her family at her side.
Wilma was born April 9, 1937, in Spalding, the daughter of Floyd “Bill” and Mary (McMaster) Porter. Wilma grew up in Spalding. She graduated from Spalding Public High School in 1955. Wilma was known for her work ethic. She began working for Carlin’s Theater while in high school.
After her schooling she continued her education at Wayne State College, earning her teaching certificate. She taught at Dublin School in Primrose, District 24 in Wheeler County and at Leo Valley. She married James E. “Jim” Zahm on May 4, 1957, in Spalding. They lived in Spalding before moving to Grand Island. When not caring for Jim and her children, Wilma worked for the Howard Card and Party Shop, Crowley’s, Walden Book Store and Plum Thicket. Jim died Sept. 3, 2019.
Wilma loved her family and the time spent with them. She was a wonderful cook, and loved to bake for family and friends. She was a gifted vocalist and enjoyed singing with the St. Michael’s Church Choir while in Spalding. She enjoyed tending to her flower garden and was an avid bowler.
She was a past member of St. Michael Church in Spalding, its choir and past president of its Altar Society. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, Cathedral Ladies, Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace No. 2227 and Junior Catholic Daughters.
Wilma is survived by her children, Jeanette Zahm of Lincoln, Kevin (Sheila) Zahm of Las Vegas, Nev., Denise Zahm of O’Neill and Paul Zahm of Grand Island.
Others left to cherish her memory include five grandchildren, Travis, Amanda (Kevin) Rogge, Shannon, Timothy, and Sydney; three great-grandchildren, Josiah, Levi, and Remi Rose; and a sister, Nancy (Bob) Hinze of Duncan.
She was welcomed into heaven by her parents; her husband, Jim; two sisters, Margaret Mahoney and Marilyn Berger; and two brothers, Bob Porter and Duane “Pink” Porter.