Yvonne Janecek, 85

Yvonne Alea Janecek, 85, of Grand Island, died Sept. 13, 2020, at CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Island. Bishop Duane Fuller will officiate. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Cairo.
Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, also at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Breast Cancer or the Central Nebraska Humane Society. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Yvonne was born May 8, 1935, at Montrose, Colo., to Harry and Edyth (Hadden) Ponsford. She grew up in Montrose and Grand Junction, Colo. She graduated from Montrose County High School. She entered the Navy and was a member of the WAVE.
She was united in marriage to Charles Janecek on Oct. 5, 1963, and united for time and all eternity in the Mesa (Ariz.) Temple on Dec. 27, 1979. The couple lived in Montrose, Colo., and then moved to St. Paul, and later lived between Wood River, Grand Island and Alda. She was employed by Family Practice as a medical transcriptionist.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a volunteer grandparent at Wasmer Elementary. She loved reading her scriptures, her book club and anything to do with the Gospel.
She is survived by her sons, Matt (Amy) Janecek and Charles “Chip” Janecek; daughters, Stephanie (Craig) Hansen, Nicole “Nicci” (Antone) Roundy; 11 grandchildren, Noelle Janecek, Brenda Schleichardt, Mikaela and Elizabeth Janecek, Xavier, Zoey and Lincoln Roundy, Jessa Soto, and Ashley Shotkoski; eight great-grandchildren, Jaden and Grayson Janecek, Araya Schroeder, Desmond and Eloise Schleichardt, Ryan Shotkoski, Leiloni and Kaidlyn Soto; and brother, Keith (Irene) Ponsford.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Janecek; son, Michael Harris; and sister, Shirley Hudson.
