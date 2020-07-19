Happy 60th Anniversary — Arnold and Marilyn Toben
Arnie and Marilyn Toben were married Aug. 7, 1960, at the Federated Church in Sutton, Neb.
In celebration of their 60th wedding anniversary, a card shower is being hosted by their children, Laurie and Jim Keilwitz; Larry and Jennifer Toben; Sandi and Tom Brennan; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Abby and Nick Grosse-Rhode, Wyatt and Gavin; Morgan and Trent Kuhn and Anna; Ty Keilwitz; Lindsey and Mike Spray, Quinn and Emery; Beau and Jocelyn Toben and Belle; Jake Brennan, Rachel and Evan Thibault; and Sam Brennan.
Cards may be sent to:
221 Apricot Lane, Doniphan, NE 68832