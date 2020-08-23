Don and Lois Schuster — 70th Anniversary
The family of Don and Lois (Yonker) Schuster are honoring them with a card shower in celebration of their 70th wedding anniversary. They were married Aug. 27, 1950, at St. Paul’s English Lutheran Church in Grand Island.
They are blessed with four children and their spouses, Gregory and Carol of Phillips; Paula and Michael Wolff of Ohio; Carol and Gene Samuelson of Bertrand and Laura Schuster of Phillips; six grandchildren, Jason Schuster, Anthony Wolff, Kelly (Schuster) Trumble, Tyler Wolff, Ashley Wolff, Calli (Samuelson) McCoy and six great-grandchildren: Kaleb Kindt, Anthony Wolff, Hunter Trumble, Aiden Wolff, Judd Wolff and Jade Wolff.
Best wishes may be sent to them at:
208 West 11 Road, Phillips, NE 68865