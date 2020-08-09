Robert and Linda Hessel — Happy 50th Anniversary
Robert and Linda Hessel were married Aug. 15, 1970, at the First United Methodist Church in Grand Island.
These 50 years of marriage have blessed them with three children, Dustin Hessel of Lakewood, Colo., Hilary and John Warner of Des Moines, Iowa, and Lindsey Hessel of Grand Island, along with three grandchildren, Caitlyn, Leyton and Emry.
In celebration of their 50th anniversary, a card shower is being hosted by their children.
Please send cards to:
4146 Arizona Ave., Grand Island, NE 68803