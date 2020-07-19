Dwaine Van Pelt to Celebrate 90th Birthday
The family of Dwaine Van Pelt is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday.
Dwaine was born Aug. 2, 1930, to Leonard and Vera Van Pelt of Archer. He was the first member of his family to earn a college degree from the University of Nebraska. Following graduation from college, Dwaine served in the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant with a tour of duty in South Korea. He returned to Archer, where he began a lifelong career in farming.
Dwaine’s family includes his wife, Carmen, Sue and Norm Krug and family, Anne and Dave Gillespie and family, Carol Van Pelt and family, Robin Glisson and family, Dave Van Pelt and Melanie Miller and family, Doug and Donnette Van Pelt and family, and Dan and Tonya Van Pelt and family. A son, Alan Van Pelt, passed away in 2018.
Please help us celebrate this special man’s 90 years of life by sending cards to Dwaine at:
2156 Archer Road, Archer, NE 68816