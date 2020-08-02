Geri Wissing Aug 2, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy 80th Birthday, Geri!Love, Your FamilySend wishes to: Geri Wissing845 Third Ave.St. Libory, NE 68872 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Geri Wissing Wish Love Highway Libory Birthday Load comments MOST POPULAR Two registered sex offenders charged with sexual assault of 15-year-old Carlos Guerrero Jr., 38 Sheard leaving Grand Island Public Schools Dr. Carlos Guerrero Jr., 38 Angela Bradley, 41 promotion Senior Living promotion Wellness Guide More Latest Local Offers JUNK HUNK: Junk Removal Service Garage, shed, attic, basement. "Call Serving Grand Island and surrounding communities since 1942 Residential & EAGLE EYE WEED CONTROL Contests & Events Best of Grand Island 2020 Cutest Pets 2020 Auto Racing Challenge