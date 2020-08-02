Mike Koch Aug 2, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Congratulations!Mike Koch75th Birthday, July 28 Greetings may be sent to:911 W. 15th, Grand Island, NE 68801 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mike Koch Greeting Birthday Congratulations Load comments MOST POPULAR Two registered sex offenders charged with sexual assault of 15-year-old Carlos Guerrero Jr., 38 Sheard leaving Grand Island Public Schools Dr. Carlos Guerrero Jr., 38 Angela Bradley, 41 promotion Senior Living promotion Wellness Guide More Latest Local Offers Serving Grand Island and surrounding communities since 1942 Residential & JUNK HUNK: Junk Removal Service Garage, shed, attic, basement. "Call EAGLE EYE WEED CONTROL Contests & Events Best of Grand Island 2020 Cutest Pets 2020 Auto Racing Challenge