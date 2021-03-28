 Skip to main content
Phyllis Hongsermeier
Celebrating 90th Birthday

Phyllis Hongsermeier will be celebrating her 90th birthday on March 29, 2021.

The family of Phyllis Hongsermeier would like to honor her with a card shower.

Please send your cards to:

804 Phoenix Court, Grand Island, NE 68801

