Rev. George Wheat

Rev. George Wheat — Happy 95th Birthday

The family of the Rev. George Wheat would like to wish him a happy 95th birthday on Aug. 3!

His immediate family includes his wife, Fran; daughter, Dawn Wheat, grandson, Josh Arnett and his wife, Rachel, and great-grandsons, Cayden and Logan; daughter, Cris Rook and her husband, Bob, and granddaughter, Megan.

The family is requesting a card shower in his honor.

Cards and memories may be sent to:

2011 Bass Road, Grand Island, NE 68801

Love, the whole family!

Tags

Load comments