Tristen Sadd, Brock Colclasure

Sadd-Colclasure
Kevin Sadd of Lincoln and Joyce Sadd of Hastings announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Tristen Sadd, to Brock Colclasure, son of Sherri and Mark Sanchez of Central City and Chuck Colclasure of Grand Island.
Tristen graduated from Hastings High School in 2014 and from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2018. She is a teacher at Roper Elementary in Lincoln.
Brock graduated from Central City High School in 2012 and from Concordia University-Seward in 2016. He is employed at HUDL in Lincoln.
An August wedding is planned in Lincoln.