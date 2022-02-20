Alice Ann Lonowski family

Thank you

The family of Alice Ann Lonowski would like to thank those who sent cards, memorials, flowers and attended services and, also, for their prayers and sympathy during the loss of our mother.

We would also like to thank Fathers Don Burman and Mark Maresh for the service and the altar society for the meal at St. Leo’s. And thank you to Peters Funeral Home.

A special thank you to Jude Lammert for fixing mom’s hair one last time.

Connie, Karen, Chuck, Rick, Joe,

Tammy, Kari, Bryan and families