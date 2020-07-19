Judy Tank Jul 19, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank youThank you to family and friends who sent cards and notes for my 80th birthday. They made my day special! Judy Tank Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Judy Tank Special Friend Birthday Note Thank Load comments MOST POPULAR Body found in Mormon Island lake UPDATE: Suspect arrested after shooting at officers Friday afternoon Officials identify man found at Mormon Island Grand Island Police Department patrol unit involved in accident Dashboard camera captures the moment an officer saves the life of a 3-week-old baby promotion Senior Living promotion Wellness Guide promotion Go Big Give More Latest Local Offers EAGLE EYE WEED CONTROL JUNK HUNK: Junk Removal Service Garage, shed, attic, basement. "Call Serving Grand Island and surrounding communities since 1942 Residential & Contests & Events Cutest Pets 2020 Auto Racing Challenge