Thank you
The family of Patrick Mulligan would like to express its gratitude for the love, support and prayers we received from family and friends at the time of our dad’s death.
Special thanks to Father Golka, Father Piontkowski and everyone at St. Mary’s for your spiritual guidance and funeral Mass, to Dr. Mickels, along with all the wonderful caregivers at Primrose, Country House and Tabitha Hospice. Words cannot express how grateful we are for the loving care you gave our dad.
The Patrick Mulligan family