Thank you
The family of Theresa Scarborough would like to thank friends and family for the food you stopped by with, the memorials given in her name, and the beautiful cards.
Also, thank you to Chris McCoy at Apfel Funeral Home and Father Marty Egging and Sister Bernadette for providing a beautiful service. A very special thank you to Tiffany Square, Tabitha Hospice and Dr. Haggeman for the tender and patient care always shown to her.
Cindy and Phillip Porter
Pat and John Gericke
Dan and Mary Scarborough
Becky and Mark Zana
Grandchildren and
Great-grandchildren