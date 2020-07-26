Hannah Klanecky and Logan Dickey

Hannah and Logan Dickey
Klanecky- Dickey
Hannah Lea Klanecky and Logan Myles Dickey were united in marriage Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Church of the Resurrection in Grand Island, with Father Matthew Koperski officiating.
Hannah is the daughter of Terry and Sharon Klanecky of Grand Island. Logan is the son of Brigitte Dickey and Todd Jarosz, and Randy and Joi Dickey, all of Grand Island. Grandparents of the bride are Dennis and Dera Klanecky of St. Paul and Justin and JoAnn Kuszak of Ashton. Grandparents of the groom are the late Kenneth Dickey of York, Vern Ourada and the late Carol Ourada of York, and the late Rodney and Barbara Hammond of Grand Island.
Kristin Klanecky, sister of the bride, was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Morgan Dennhardt, Sammy Barlow, Taylor Kool, Amanda Engelbart and Shelley Bruha. Alison Klanecky and Josey Klanecky, cousins of the bride, were flower girls.
Best man was Jayden Cabrera. Groomsmen were Zebulon Cooper, Ryan Wiese, Colin Frye and Joseph Brugger. Ushers were Zach Pistulka, brother of the groom, Austin Dubas, cousin of the bride, and Joe Arbelo, future brother-in-law of the couple. Candlelighters were Nicole Belfiore and Jessica Belfiore, cousins of the groom. Betty Kuszak, aunt of the bride, was the reader. Special music was provided by Brian and Alicia Glaser and pianist, Shawn Pfanstiel.
Hannah, a graduate of Northwest High School and Wayne State College, will attend the University of Nebraska Medical Center, College of Dentistry at Lincoln in the fall.
Logan graduated from Northwest High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and is employed at Amur Equipment Finance as a financial accountant.
Following a honeymoon trip to Colorado, the couple will make their home in Lincoln.